This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 16, 2022

• In a move that could signal a thaw in relations between Venezuela and the Biden administration, the government of Nicolás Maduro released two U.S. prisoners as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended geopolitical alliances and oil politics. The Washington Post reports that eight US citizens remain in Venezuela’s prisons including five Citgo executives who were arrested in 2017, accused of money laundering and embezzlement.

(“Venezuela Releases 2 Americans after Rare Trip by US Officials,” Washington Post, March 9 2022; “Pressure Builds on Biden to repay Venezuela’s Good Will Efforts,” Associated Press, March 10, 2022)

• A rich deposit of lithium sits in northwestern Nevada’s Montana Mountains, valued for being a critical component in high powered batteries that run electric vehicles. Now a Canadian mining company, Lithium Americas, plans to build a mine and processing plant at nearby Thacker Pass, Nevada. But these plans have raised concerns among ranchers, farmers, Native Americans and environmentalists.

( “Between a Rock and a Hard Place,” Economist, Feb. 19, 2022)

• Intuit, the maker of TurboTax software is facing a wave of mass arbitration cases from consumers complaining they had to pay to file taxes using the company’s product. A class action suit was filed in 2019 by consumers seeking a refund.

(“TurboTax Maker Intuit Faces Tens of Millions in Fees in a Groundbreaking Legal Battle Over Consumer Fraud,” ProPublica, Feb. 23, 2022)

