This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 17, 2021

• New reports by the U.S. inspector general for Afghanistan development aid reports several billion dollars were wasted through widespread fraud and abuse, were released but generated little outrage on Capitol Hill. Included were $549 million for 20 Italian-made cargo planes that did not work and were eventually sold for scrap. According to Foreign Policy magazine, the case was referred to the Justice Department for prosecution, but no action was taken.

• In late February, China’s Communist Party launched a major anti-corruption purge of its domestic security services. State-controlled media have described it as the biggest such campaign since the late 1990s within the domestic security system, which includes the police, the secret police, the judiciary and prisons.