This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 24, 2021

• After a decade of a brutal civil war and over 400,000 killed, daily life in Syria today is marred by food shortages and a “frozen conflict” with troops from Turkey, Russia, Iran and the U.S. remaining inside the country.
• One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, three governors from the nation’s most populous states are in political trouble. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, criticized for his handling of the pandemic, will likely face voters in a recall election this fall. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, accused of sexual harassment by a growing number current and former female staffers – and a coronavirus nursing home scandal – is resisting calls for his resignation and/or impeachment. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, too, faces calls to resign after 3 million Texans suffered power outages because the state’s electric utility was woefully unprepared to deal with a severe winter storm.
• During the heat of Black Lives Matter protests in New York City last summer, New York police officers penned in hundreds of peaceful protesters in the Bronx as cops used pepper spray, kicked and punched activists. Sixty protesters were injured, reports Human Rights Watch.
