This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 26, 2025

In a surprising move, the United States-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish army that has battled Islamic State fighters for a decade, signed a peace deal with the interim government in Damascus that took control of the country after its forces ousted, dictator Bashar Assad last December. The deal did not spell out how the SDF will be merged with Syria’s armed forces. ( “US Steered Syrian Kurds Towards Damascus Deal, Sources Say,” Reuters, March 12, 2025; “What Does the SDF Deal Mean for US Counterterrorism?” Foreign Policy, March 13, 2025)

In an ongoing conflict with the government of South Africa the Trump regime has expelled Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa’s ambassador to Washington, with US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, accusing the envoy, a veteran of the anti-Apartheid struggle, of hating America and Donald Trump.

(“Marco Rubio Says South Africa’s Ambassador to US Is ‘No Longer Welcome’,” Guardian, March 15, 2025; “Why South Africa is in Trump’s Crosshairs,” Washington Post, March 17, 2025)

American small farmers suffered a major economic blow when he U.S. Department of Agriculture abruptly froze more than $1 billion in funds for programs that provide fresh food for the nation’s public schools and food banks. The canceled contracts came as small farmers had already committed funds to purchase seed and plant crops to feed lower income children and families.

(“USDA cancels $ 1 Billion in Funding That Lets Schools, Food Banks Buy Local Food,” Barn Raiser, March 17, 2025)