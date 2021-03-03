This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 3, 2021

• A month after the military coup in Myanmar deposed the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi, tens of thousands of protesters remain in the streets and the junta is on the defensive. The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions, while Facebook has banned Myanmar’s generals and their business affiliates from the social media platform.

• Years before this winter’s deep freeze that left millions of Texans without power, heat and water, electric utility companies crashed in the face of extreme cold temperatures in both 2011 and 2014. A federal report on the winter storm a decade earlier, concluded power and natural gas companies had not hardened their facilities for cold weather, including installing extra insulation, wind breaks or heaters. Such vulnerabilities continue as the voice of residential consumers is drowned-out by utility company lobbyists and lawyers.