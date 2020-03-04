• Sectarian riots broke out in New Delhi as President Donald Trump visited India and praised Hindi nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mob violence followed after a local party leader of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded police clear the streets of anti-government protesters, mostly women who oppose the new citizenship law that discriminates against Muslims.

(“Deadly Delhi Riots Began With Fiery Demand,” New York Times, Feb. 26, 2020; “City Tense After Hindu-Muslim Clashes,” BBC, Feb. 26, 2020; “In India, Hindus, Muslims and Police are Fighting in the Streets,” Washington Post, Feb. 25, 2020).

• For weeks, African leaders have expressed concern about a possible pullout of U.S. troops in northern Africa, as jihadist militants have gained ground in the Sahel region and the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group stages deadly attacks in Somalia and Kenya.

(“How America Deals with Africa, Despite Donald Trump,” The Economist, Feb. 22, 2020; “Pompeo Seeks to Assure African Partners as U.S. Weighs Troop Cuts,” Bloomberg, Feb. 18, 2020)

• Months before Super Tuesday, the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign was engaging voters across the country and mobilizing marginalized groups. The campaign is focused on expanding the electorate which many political observers say is a risky strategy, but key to the Sanders’ effort to win over working class, Latinx and younger voters.

(“Bernie’s Strategy To Win California—And Everywhere,” In These Times, Feb. 20, 2020; “Sanders Says He’ll Attract a Wave of New Voters. It Hasn’t Happened,” New York Times, Feb. 24, 2020)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Ruth Anne Baumgartner.