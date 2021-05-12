This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 12, 2021

• Arms sales are big business in our war-torn world. Russia’s share of global weapons exports, at 21 percent from 2015 to 2019, is the world’s second largest exporter after the U.S., whose share of the world arms market grew to 37 percent in 2021.

(“In Arms Race for Air Superiority, Russia Challenges U.S. Hegemony,” Al Jazeera, May 3, 2021)

• In an early test of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure funding bill, a strong bipartisan majority in the U.S. Senate passed a $35 billion clean drinking water bill. The legislation would upgrade aging water systems and concentrate on underserved areas including tribal communities. The only senators opposing the measure were GOP right-wingers Ted Cruz and Mike Lee.