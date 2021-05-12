This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 12, 2021

• Arms sales are big business in our war-torn world. Russia’s share of global weapons exports, at 21 percent from 2015 to 2019, is the world’s second largest exporter after the U.S., whose share of the world arms market grew to 37 percent in 2021.
(“In Arms Race for Air Superiority, Russia Challenges U.S. Hegemony,” Al Jazeera, May 3, 2021)
• In an early test of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure funding bill, a strong bipartisan majority in the U.S. Senate passed a $35 billion clean drinking water bill. The legislation would upgrade aging water systems and concentrate on underserved areas including tribal communities. The only senators opposing the measure were GOP right-wingers Ted Cruz and Mike Lee.
(“‘Long overdue’: The Senate just passed $35 billion for clean drinking water,” Grist, May 1, 2021)
• Immigrant worker centers and building trade unions have often come into conflict over worker rights. But in recent years, immigrant advocates and construction labor unions have become uneasy allies in crafting new models of cooperation.
(“Embracing and Resisting: The Variable Relationships Between Worker Centers and Unions,” American Prospect, May 22, 2021)
