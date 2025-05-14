This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 14, 2025

A Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear complex in mid-February inflicted hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to a containment structure that was completed in 2017 with funding from western donors. According to the Guardian, a preliminary damage assessment concluded the attack by a single Iranian designed drone will require international funding to fix the structure that encases a highly radioactive lava like mass, a mix of 200 tons of uranium. While the attack didn’t cause a radiation leak, it tore a 15-meter hold in the outer containment building that set off a fire which took days to put out.

(“Russian Drone Strike Caused Tens of Millions of Damage at Chernobyl,” Guardian, May 7, 2025)

Donald Trump’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has recently begun targeting American dairy farms, and arresting undocumented immigrants who work at these sites. Dairy farms are extremely vulnerable to Trump’s deportation crack down as immigrant workers from Mexico and Central America provide over half the labor force in the dairy industry. Large dairy farms in blue states like Vermont, New York and California could soon be the target of future ICE raids.