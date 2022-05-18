This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 18, 2022

• Few foreign governments have much of a presense in war-torn Somalia. But Turkey has built a hospital with 47 intensive care beds – a Turkish company renovated and operates the nation’s port, while another Turkish firm runs a hotel and the international airport. At Somalia’s largest foreign military base, Turkish officers have trained and equipped more than 5,000 Somali soldiers and police commandos.

(“The Call of the South,” Economist, April 23, 2022)

• After President Emanual Macron defeated far right candidate Marine Le Pen to win re-election on April 24th, French voters will be going to the polls again in mid June to elect representative to France’s National Assembly. The long-splintered Left has united for the legislative election to challenge Macron’s neoliberal majority. Jean-Luc Melenchon, who ran a close third in the presidential election has put together a coalition with the Socialists, Green Party and the Communists.

( “French Left Agrees to Rare Coalition Deal to Take on Macron,” Reuters, May 4, 2022; “Analysis: France’s Fragmented Left Poses new Risk for Macron,” Reuters, April 26, 2022)

• Across the nation, low-wage Latinos are victims of on the jobs injures in construction, meat processing, landscaping and warehousing. In 2020, more than a thousand Latinos died on the jobs, a rate double of a decade earlier. Latinos accounted for more than 22 percent of workplace deaths in 2020.

(“A Dangerous Place to be a Latino,” American Prospect, April 4, 2022)

