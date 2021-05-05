This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 5, 2021

• In a scathing report, Human Rights Watch accused the state of Israel of committing the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution. The charges are based on international law and the Rome Treaty that formed the International Criminal Court.

• At a time when progressive voters have increasing clout, there’s concern that Andrew Yang, a pro-business moderate in the mold of Michael Bloomberg could win City Hall, while progressive candidates, including two women of color, split the left-wing vote. This scenario played out in San Francisco in 2018, when a high-profile pro-business moderate won despite two progressive candidates who cross-endorsed each other to influence the outcome under the ranked choice voting system.