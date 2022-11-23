This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 23, 2022

• U.S. intelligence officials have compiled a classified report detailing efforts of the United Arab Emirates to manipulate the American political system. The Washington Post reported the report reveals the UAE’s bid, spanning multiple U.S. administrations, to exploit vulnerabilities of the U.S. system of governance, including reliance on campaign contributions, susceptibility to powerful lobbying firms and lax enforcement of disclosure laws intended to guard against interference by foreign governments.

• In Canada’s Northwest Territories, Indigenous First Nations have campaigned to protect millions of acres of land to battle climate change and preserve native communities. Climate impacts are broad across the Northwest Territories including the burning of carbon rich peat lands, a steep decline in caribou populations, increased levels of mercury in fish and the spread of pathogens and invasive species.

• New Jersey’s Casino Reinvestment Development Authority — a state agency tasked with using casino revenue for public good in Atlantic City — hasn’t always followed its mandate, according to a recent investigation published by The Press of Atlantic City and ProPublica. The investigation found the agency has recently made questionable decisions to purchase affordable housing, demolish the units and allow for the construction of new hotels and short-term rentals despite community opposition.

