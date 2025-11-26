This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 26, 2025

Over 300 paid lobbyists from soy and beef producers as well as pesticide makers flooded the COP30 United Nations climate summit that ended in Belem, Brazil on Nov. 22. According to a recent analysis from Friends of the Earth US, the emissions of the 45 largest meat and dairy companies are equivalent to those of Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil producer.

(“More than 300 Big Ag Lobbyists Have Taken Part in Cop 30,” Guardian, Nov. 18, 2025)

The recent 43-day government shutdown exposed the growing food insecurity crisis for millions of Americans who rely on programs like the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The American Prospect observed that individuals and families who’ve had to turn to food banks and other charities during the cut-off of benefits, have had a brutal introduction to how partisan politics driven by cruelty directly impacts their lives.

(“Ripping Up SNAP and America’s Contract,” American Prospect, Nov. 14, 2025)

Last year, telecom giant AT&T signed a 10-year contract with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) worth $146 million to “provide mission-critical communications services.” Under Trump’s second term, the company has signed additional contracts with DHS worth $25 million, as ICE and Customs and Border Protection carry out the president’s unprecedented and often violent campaign of mass detention and deportation.

(“Chicagoans Grill AT&T for Facilitating ICE Terror,” American Prospect, Nov. 17, 2025)