This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 27, 2024

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP29 held in Baku, Azerbaijan this month, nearly collapsed after developing nations rejected an initial offer by wealthy countries to contribute $250 billion annually to help poorer nations cope with the increasingly catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis. But more than 30 hours after the conference was due to end, the European Union, the U.S. and other wealthy countries pledged to provide $300 billion annually into the fund by 2035, an offer that was accepted by more than 200 nations at the climate summit.

(“Rich Nations Raise COP29 Finance Offer in a Bid to Break a Deadlock,” Reuters, Nov. 23, 2024; “’A Blank Piece of Paper’: Here’s Why the UN Climate Talks are in Trouble,” Washington Post, Nov. 21, 2024)

Top economic advisors to President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have begun talks on making major cuts to Medicaid, the health insurance program for the poor, food stamps and other federal social safety net programs. Their goal is to offset the enormous cost of extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts next year, which disproportionately benefits the wealthiest Americans.

(“Trump Allies Eye Overhauling Medicaid, Food Stamps in Tax Bill,” Washington Post, Nov. 18, 2024)

A year ago, New Haven, CT tenant Beatriz Caban discovered black mold in her apartment after she moved into a low-income housing complex owned by Capital Realty Group, which owns more than 18,000 units across 28 states. In the months that followed, her infant son was rushed to the hospital multiple times due to spreading mold in the apartment that caused the baby’s lungs to become inflamed and his airways to spasm and close. Although doctors told Caban that continuous exposure to mold can cause chronic asthma in both children and adults, Capital Realty Group failed to address the mold problem.

(“As Corporate Landlords Spread a Mold Epidemic Takes Root,” In These Times, Oct. 23, 2024)