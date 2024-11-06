This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 6, 2024

Two pregnant Texas women died from miscarriages after abortion care was denied them by doctors fearful of prosecution under the state’s draconian abortion laws where physicians face up to 99 years in prison for violating the statute.

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and a prominent extreme rightwing activist praised a religious-rights group for fighting efforts to reform the nation’s highest court — a campaign triggered, in large part, by her husband’s ethical lapses. News reports in recent years have revealed that Justices Thomas and Samuel Alito failed to disclose accepting lavish gifts and vacations from prominent conservative political donors, some of whom had business before the court.

Public health officials across the U.S. are working to prevent the spread of a potentially dangerous combination of influenza strains as avian flu rips through one of the nation’s largest milk-producing regions during the height of flu season.

