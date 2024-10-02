This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 2, 2024

Two years ago, the Biden administration passed the Inflation Reduction Act, it’s centerpiece on climate policy. Hundreds of billions of dollars have spent on green energy and electric vehicles. At the time, the legislation faced criticism for being too little, too late and for compromising on fossil fuel extraction.

A groups of Plains states Democrats and independents are looking to blaze a new trail for progressives in the 2024 election. They’re taking a populist, pro-labor message to deep red states, where many voters often see Democrats as out of touch with the concerns of rural residents.

(“Populist Candidates in Deep Red States,” American Prospect, Sept. 9, 2024)

Political tensions have been rising in the volatile Horn of Africa after Puntland, an independent territory in northeast Somalia, received weapons from Ethiopia. In recent months, the Somali government has signed defense pacts with both Turkey and Egypt, allowing Turkish troops to be deployed to Somalia, while receiving shipments of weapons and ammunition from Cairo.

(“Somalia-Ethiopia Tensions Mount,” Foreign Policy, Sept. 25, 2024)