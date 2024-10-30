This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 30, 2024

Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its third year, has upended the balance of power in the Caucasus and Central Asia. As the region’s nation’s trust in Russia has eroded, Turkey is promoting a new powerful alliance, the Organization of Turkic States, or OTS, that’s focused on expanding regional cooperation on social, economic, trade and foreign policy. In September, a record number of Turkic nations’ athletes participated in the Nomad Games in Astana, Kazakhstan.

As American are already casting their ballots in early voting it’s clear that this year’s presidential election won’t be decided by a margin of millions of votes, but likely by thousands in the seven tightly contested states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

(“In the Tightest States, New Voting Laws Could Tip the Outcome in Nov,” Stateline.org, Sept. 24, 2024)

Votes determining which party will control the House of Representatives after November’s election could run through the Hudson Valley and rural upstate New York. Two years ago, Republicans flipped four seats in liberal New York districts where Joe Biden had soundly defeated Donald Trump in 2020.

(“The New York Race That Could Tip the House,” Atlantic, Oct. 8, 2024; “Fight For the House Raging in Districts Around NYC,” Associated Press, Oct. 12, 2024)