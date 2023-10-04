This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 4, 2023

Nine years after 43 students from a rural teacher’s college in Mexico disappeared, their parents continue to demand answers from the government and military. In July, a panel of independent investigators presented evidence in its sixth and last report about the missing students. The report concluded that Mexican security forces at the local, state and federal levels “all collaborated to make the students disappear.”

(“9 Years Later, Families of 43 Missing Mexican Students March To Demand Answers in Emblematic Case,” Associated Press, Sept. 26, 2023; “9 Years After 43 Mexican Students Vanished, Parents Still Seek Answers,” NBC News, Sept. 25, 2023)

Shortly after U.S.-trained troops in Niger staged a coup to topple the democratically-elected government there, the U.S. military confined hundreds of its troops to a large American drone base, one of the largest such bases in West Africa. According to the Intercept, the U.S. has spent $250 million on Air Base 201, that was built in 2016 to be a platform for counter-terrorism operations in West Africa.

(“Pentagon Misled Congress About US Bases in Africa,” Intercept, Sept. 8, 2023)

On Election Day Nov. 7, voters in Maine have an opportunity to promote public power. Ballot Question 3 would revoke the monopoly status of two of the state’s unpopular investor-owned electric companies, Central Maine Power and Versant Power. Advocates for converting the electric power system to a non-profit entity that would be called Pine Tree Power say it would lower costs over the long run. Yet, the measure is opposed by Maine’s Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, utility worker unions and utility-funded campaign groups.

(“Maine Tries to Take Back Its Utilities,” American Prospect, Sept. 8, 2023; “How Ads on Maine’s Utility Take Over Are Stretching the Truth,” Bangor Daily News, Sept. 28, 2023)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.