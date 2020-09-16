• Russia is involving itself in the growing energy dispute between Turkey and Greece in the Mediterranean. Moscow’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Cyprus and promised to engage in talks in an attempt to settle the dispute over regional energy rights within a legal framework. Russia, which has good relations with both Turkey and Cyprus, was asked by Cypriot President Niko Anastasiades to intervene in the Mediterranean crisis.
• More evidence has emerged regarding President Donald Trump’s failed leadership during America’s lethal COVID-19 pandemic, as journalist Bob Woodward released tapes where Trump is heard admitting to downplaying the health crisis, even as he acknowledged the extreme danger posed by the coronavirus.
• Many inner-city neighborhoods across America, in cities like Richmond, Virginia have become heat islands with few parks or green spaces, one of many negative consequences resulting from the redlining of communities of color. As a result, the temperature in poor neighborhoods are more than 5 degrees hotter than in middle-class white enclaves.
This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.