This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 29, 2021

• In a dramatic announcement to the United Nations General Assembly, China’s President Xi Jinping pledged to stop financing overseas coal-fired power plants, a leading cause of climate change. The policy would cut off funding for coal power plants in Asia including Vietnam, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey. Yet, according to the Guardian newspaper the announcement doesn’t impact the construction of new coal plants inside China, which plans to put 24 new coal plants online in 2021.

(“China’s Pledge To Stop Financing Coal Plants Buys Three Months for Emissions Target,” Guardian, Sept. 22, 2021; “Most Plans for New Coal Plants Scrapped Since Paris Agreement,” Guardian, Sept. 14, 2021)

• The Biden administration is accusing meat processors of profiteering during the pandemic, with rising meat and poultry prices accounting for half the rate of inflation on basics food items. Meanwhile, big meat packers spent $2.1 million dollars on lobbying thus far in 2021, after spending $4 million dollars on lobbying last year. Four corporations now control a majority of the market for beef, chicken and pork bought by American consumers.

(“Biden Sets Sights on Meat Processing Industry While Lobbying Soars,” Open Secrets, Sept. 13, 2021; )

• In the days after losing the Democratic Party mayoral primary to insurgent Socialist India Walton, incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown scrambled in what became a failed effort to get his name of the ballot for the November election. But after the filing deadline had passed, Brown backed by powerful developers filed lawsuits in state and federal court to get his new “Buffalo Party” on the ballot. Although the effort failed on appeal, the bid cost Walton, now the Democratic nominee for mayor, tens of thousands of dollars to fight off the challenge.

(“Buffalo’s Developer Class Backing Last Ditch Attempt Against Socialist India Walton,” Intercept, Sept. 15, 2021; “India Walton Wins Twice in Court,” WIVB, Sept. 16, 2021)

