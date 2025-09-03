This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 3, 2025

Fighting in the mineral-rich eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (or DRC) has escalated despite a ceasefire signed in the White House between M23 rebels and the DRC government mediated by Qatar. According to Foreign Policy magazine, over 100 groups are now fighting for control of valuable mineral deposits in the contested region.

(“Congo Peace Negotiations Fall Through,” Foreign Policy, Aug. 20, 2025; “M23 Rebels Commit Widespread Abuses in DRC’s Goma,” New Humanitarian, Aug. 13, 2025)

After Hurricane Katrina nearly destroyed New Orleans and killed more than 1,800 of the city’s residents 20 years ago, the federal response came under intense scrutiny. When the deadly hurricane struck on Aug. 23, 2005, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA ,was unable to effectively respond due to policies enacted by former Republican President George W. Bush. After the 9/11, attacks Bush had cut FEMA’s budget and stripped the agency of is Cabinet-level status.

(“‘You Had to Fend For Yourself’: Hurricane Katrina Haunts New Orleans As Trump Guts Disaster Aid,” Guardian, Aug. 26, 2025)

In the weeks after the surprise victory of Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani in New York City’s mayoral primary, the Democratic party establishment and donor class went into a panic as Mamdani ran and won on kitchen table economic issues. Mamdani’s young progressive supporters were dismissed as pro-­Palestinian progressives, not in tune with America’s working class.

(“Democrats Keep Misleading the Working Class,” Nation, Aug. 11, 2025; “Working Class Voters Are Not Centrists,” Nation, July 22, 2025)