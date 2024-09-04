This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 4, 2024

In late August, the U.S. Treasury Department announced it was imposing sanctions on former Haitian President Michel Martelly, a former U.S. ally who led the Caribbean nation after its devastating 2010 earthquake. Martelly is accused of involvement in cocaine trafficking and sponsoring Haitian gangs, who now run much of the capital city, Port au Prince. Foreign Policy magazine reports that U.S. sanctions were imposed as Martelly was considering launching a political comeback that threatened Haiti’s fragile Washington-backed transitional government.

(“US Sanctions Former Haitian President,” Foreign Policy, Aug. 23, 2024)

Three years ago, the city of Austin, Texas banned homeless encampments in the city’s downtown, which resulted in years of conflict between advocates for the homeless and downtown business interests and right-wing activists. (“Inside the Right’s War on the Homeless,” In These Times, Aug. 13, 2024)

The great social movements of the 20th century for labor and civil rights were largely self-funded. These movements did not rely on foundations or government agencies for their budgets. However today, many progressive organizations rely on foundations and wealthy donors to operate, making them vulnerable to defunding under right-wing administrations, which would certainly occur in a second Trump administration.

(“The Left’s Fragile Foundations,” American Prospect, July 30, 2024)