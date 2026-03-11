Trump EPA Eliminates 2009 Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding

On Feb. 12, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized its rescission of the 2009 greenhouse gas endangerment finding. That scientific finding had determined that carbon dioxide, methane and other air and climate pollutants could be regulated under the EPA because they had a negative impact on public health, which was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2007.

In 2024, the Biden administration issued tailpipe emission standards requiring that greenhouse gases be reduced in cars and trucks from 2027 through 2032 and beyond. Under President Trump, the EPA has now repealed the legal basis for regulating greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act, triggering massive legal challenges from environmental groups.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Joe Goffman, who served as assistant administrator with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Air and Radiation under President Biden and in a similar position under President Obama. He’s now an active volunteer with the Environmental Protection Network, a nonprofit of more than 700 former EPA staffers, including longtime civil service and political appointees who are experts in their field. Here, Goffman talks about the Trump administration’s repeal of the greenhouse gas emissions endangerment finding.

