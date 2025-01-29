This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 29, 2025

Mega billionaire Elon Musk has enthusiastically endorsed Germany’s far right anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party, currently running second in national polls and threatening to break into mainstream politics in the upcoming Feb. 23 election. After Musk made what was seen as a Nazi Salute during Trump’s inauguration celebrations, he’s appeared twice via video link at AfD rallies in eastern Germany.

(“Germany’s Far-Right Firewall Weakens as Merz Pledges Migrant Crackdown,” Politico, Jan. 24, 2025; “Elon Musk Appeals on Video at German Far-Right Campaign Event,’” Reuters, Jan. 25, 2025)

Despite a massive computer hack last fall, and the assassination of its CEO Brian Thompson in early December, United Healthcare reported $400 billion in revenue in 2024 and $35 billion in profits.

(“United Healthcare’s K Street Army,” American Prospect, Dec. 16, 2024)

Only hours before Rev. Martin Luther King Day events began, embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who faces federal charges on five corruption counts, abruptly cancelled his King Day appearances, and joined the celebration at Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington.

(“Adams Cancels MLK Day Appearances to Attend Trump’s Inauguration,” Gothamist, Jan. 29, 2025; “Eric Adams Attends Inauguration of the President Who Could Pardon Him,” New York Times, Jan. 20, 2025)