Between The Lines – Jan. 3, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Jan. 3, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here January 3, 2024Dr. Dana Elborno: Physician Relates the Horror Palestinians Face in Gaza as Israel-Hamas War Continues into 2024Christopher Pearson: Group Challenging America’s Undemocratic Electoral College System Gaining SupportRodney Moore, Phil Kent and Helen Caraballo: Connecticut’s Clean Slate Law Seals Criminal Records of People Convicted of Misdemeanors, Some FeloniesBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 3, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary