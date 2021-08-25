Urgent Need to Improve Basic Standards for Imprisoned Pregnant Women, Infants

Most Americans rarely think much about people in prison unless they have a direct family connection. And even less about the women who are incarcerated, even though that population has been growing rapidly in recent years. According to The Sentencing Project, between 1980 and 2019, the number of incarcerated women increased in the U.S. by more than 700 percent, rising from a total of just over 26,000 in 1980 to more than 222,000 in 2019. A subset of women in prison are individuals who are pregnant and/or deliver their babies while incarcerated.

The Prison Policy Initiative has compiled findings from the Pregnancy and Prisons Statistics Project spearheaded by Dr. Carolyn Sufrin of Johns Hopkins Medicine, which published several recent papers about the prevalence of pregnancy in prisons, jails and youth facilities, as well as breastfeeding policies and opioid use disorder policies.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Leah Wang, a research analyst with the Prison Policy Initiative, which works to expose the harms of mass incarceration to those inside as well as outside prison walls. Here she talks about the harms pregnant people face in jails and prisons, and what can be done to reduce the risks to both mothers and their infants’ health and well-being.

