Between The Lines – May 15, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – May 15, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here May 15, 2024 Michael Lynk: Israel Expects International Criminal Court Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Other OfficialsRaed Jarrar: State Department Report Presents Contradictory Findings on Israel’s Illegal Use of U.S. Weapons in GazaAmanda Marcotte: Trump’s Contempt for Women Seen in Hush Money Trial, Linked to His Misogynist PoliciesBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 15, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary