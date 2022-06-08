West Virginia Novelist Vows to Stop Mountain Valley Pipeline

The Mountain Valley pipeline is being built across 303 miles of West Virginia and Virginia, with a possible extension into North Carolina. It would carry fracked gas, most likely for export as liquefied natural gas and provide no benefit to the people whose land, air and water have been impacted by construction. The pipeline is about 55 percent complete and the most difficult parts of the route — water crossings and mountain grades — have not yet been constructed. Some permits have been revoked due to violations, and others have not yet been secured, so work has stopped for now.

The people of the region who have been fighting the pipeline for eight years have attended hearings, submitted testimony, organized protests, and engaged in direct action such as blocking the pipeline route with cars or tree sits. Thus far 84 people have been arrested across the length of the pipeline.

Becky Crabtree is a retired teacher and published author in her 60s who lives at the base of Peters Mountain on the West Virginia-Virginia border. When all the other actions she took to oppose the pipeline were ignored, she decided to lock down inside her old car, parked across the easement for the pipeline on her own property. She never agreed to sell her land to the company, so it was taken by eminent domain. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus, who recently completed 12-days walking and driving the pipeline route with local opponents on what they called the Walk for Appalachia’s Future, visited Crabtree at her home on May 28 to hear her story.

For more information, visit Appalachians Against Pipelines on Twitter @StopTheMVP and Appalachians Against Pipelines on Facebook @appalachiansagainstpipelines.