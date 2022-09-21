17 States Criminalize Protests Targeting Fossil Fuel Infrastructure

Republican-controlled state legislatures across the U.S. have passed anti-protest laws, largely in response to indigenous and environmental activist-led nonviolent civil disobedience protests targeting fossil fuel infrastructure projects. According to a report from the group Climate Cabinet, since 2018, 17 states have passed “critical infrastructure” laws seeking to criminalize constitutionally protected rights to free speech and assembly.

The laws passed in 17 states, including Oklahoma, North and South Dakota, Kansas, West Virginia and Indiana, can now charge climate activists engaged in protest with felonies imposing penalties of up to 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The corporate-funded American Legislative Exchange Council, known as ALEC, helped draft this model legislation that criminalizes protests against fossil fuel pipelines, gas terminals and other oil and gas expansion projects in 24 states, all under the guise of protecting critical infrastructure.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Emma Fisher, deputy director with Climate Cabinet, who summarizes her group’s recent report on states criminalizing protest against fossil fuel infrastructure that are clearly aimed at suppressing indigenous and environmental activists’ effective opposition to oil and gas projects.

For more information visit the Climate Cabinet at climatecabineteducation.org.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Emma Fisher (16:35) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tunein + Alexa, Castbox, Overcast, Podfriend, iHeartRadio, Castro, Pocket Casts, RSS Feed.