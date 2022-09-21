Threat to Democracy Looms as Supreme Court Set to Hear Moore v. Harper Case

Over recent months, the Supreme Court’s extremist conservative six-member super majority has handed down rulings in several landmark cases that overturned decades of precedents and settled law on abortion rights, restrictions on guns in New York state, weakened the EPA’s ability to regulate pollution and carbon emissions and further tore down the separation between church and state.

Now four justices have voted to hear the Moore v. Harper case where the court will decide if North Carolina’s Supreme Court has the power to strike down the legislature’s illegally drawn partisan gerrymandered congressional map that favors GOP candidates, for violating the state’s Constitution. The legislators have argued that a debunked interpretation of the U.S. Constitution — known as the “independent state legislature theory” — renders the state courts and state constitution powerless in matters relating to federal elections.

If the conservative court majority endorses the independent state legislature theory in the Moore case, voters across the country could no longer challenge partisan gerrymandering in their state supreme courts, which would eliminate all judicial checks and balances on a state legislature’s power, including a governor’s veto, citizen-led ballot measures and independent redistricting commissions.

Future presidential elections could also be impacted where state legislatures could disregard the will of the people and certify the losing candidate’s slate of electors, thus subverting the presidential Electoral College process. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Dan Vicuña, national redistricting manager with Common Cause, who talks about the threat to democracy that looms over the Supreme Court’s future ruling in the Moore v. Harper case.

For more information about Moore v. Harper, visit Common Cause’s website about their North Carolina case here.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Dan Vicuña (25:03) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

