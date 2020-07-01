Activists Nationwide Demand Removal of Racist, Colonial-era Statues

In the wake of the police murder of George Floyd and the explosion of Black Lives Matter protests across the U.S., New Haven, Connecticut has witnessed some of the same tearing down of racist icons seen in the rest of the country. In early June, a letter from Italian American organizations was submitted to the city supporting the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue from Wooster Square, a park in a historically Italian-American neighborhood. In mid-June, the city’s Board of Park Commissioners voted unanimously to remove the more than 100-year-old statue, which was taken down on June 24 with only minor skirmishes between anti- and pro-Columbus factions – the latter group being mostly from out of town.

Some people in the community now are proposing a new statue honoring Italian Americans — such as depicting a group of garment workers or labor activists — as well as anarchists Sacco and Vanzetti. Others say a new statue should honor the indigenous people who lived in the area centuries ago. Less than a week later, the New Haven Board of Education voted 6 to 1 to rename Christopher Columbus Family Academy, a public school in the heart of the Latinx and immigrant community. The board also voted to rename the Columbus Day school holiday, “Indigenous People’s Day.”

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Kica Matos, a Puerto Rican activist and the director of the Center on Immigration and Justice at the Vera Institute. Here, she explains how these changes, which appeared to happen “overnight” coinciding with the protests, were actually the result of years of grassroots organizing, and what she hopes to see happen next.