A record 100.4-degree temperature was recorded in a remote Siberian town north of the Arctic Circle in mid-June. It was the highest air temperature ever recorded in the arctic. The average temperature for northeast Siberia for June is 68 degrees. The record breaking temperature was recorded in the village of Verkhoyansk, 3,000 miles northeast of Moscow. In recent years, temperatures in the Arctic have increased twice as fast as the rest of the planet.

Freedom of the press in the Philippines hit a new low when a court convicted prominent journalist Maria Ressa of cyber-libel. She is executive editor of the online newssite Rappler, known for hard-hitting investigations of authoritarian President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drug trafficking that has left thousands dead. Ressa and a former researcher were found guilty for a 2012 story linking businessman Wilfredo Keng to drug smuggling.