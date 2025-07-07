Maggie Mitchell Salem discusses the impact of the Trump administration’s new immigration policies on IRIS services, as well as federal funds revoked or withdrawn from IRIS’ budget. She also talks about her group’s latest Know Your Rights campaign that was launched on the July 4th weekend, and other projects and services local listeners can support or volunteer for.
After Federal Budget Slashed, Connecticut Agency Serving Refugees Forced to Adopt New Mission
Interview with Maggie Mitchell Salem, executive director of Connecticut-based IRIS, Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, conducted by Scott Harris