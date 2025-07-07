Trump-GOP Budget: 17 Million Americans Lose Health Insurance; 51,000 Preventable Deaths Expected Annually

Interview with Dr. Adam W. Gaffney, assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Bruce Lesley, president of First Focus on Children, conducted by Scott Harris

Dr. Adam W. Gaffney and Bruce Lesley discuss the expected overall healthcare impact of the Trump-GOP federal budget bill just passed by Congress that cuts $1 trillion from Medicaid and Medicare, will take away millions of poor families’ access to food and nutrition programs and close hundreds of community and rural hospitals. Both will also address viable alternatives to America’s current failed for-profit healthcare system.