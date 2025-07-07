ICE Budget Spikes 365%: Evidence of Trump Move to Impose Repressive Police State

Interview with Chris Lehmann, the D.C. bureau chief for The Nation magazine and a contributing editor at The Baffler, conducted by Scott Harris

Chris Lehmann discusses the important and timely issues examined in his recent Nation article, “Trump’s Big Bill is Building a Big Police State,” explaining that “with more than $150 billion in outlays to expand the horrific surveillance, detention and rendition regime created under the Laken Riley Act, the measure will carry out Trump’s pledge to make the terror — wreaked by masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, alongside federal and National Guard troops in Los Angeles — the standard operating procedure for immigrant roundups going forward.”