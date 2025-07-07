Trump Pardoned-Indicted Jan. 6 Insurrectionist Hired as Counselor to DOJ’s ‘Weaponization Working Group’

Interview with Teddy Wilson, a journalist, researcher and publisher of the Radical Reports newsletter on the far right, conducted by Scott Harris

Teddy Wilson talks about indicted Jan. 6 insurrectionist Jared L. Wise’s appointment as a counselor to Ed Martin, director of the so-called Department of Justice Weaponization Working Group. Wilson also discusses investigations he’s conducted in his “Pardon Tracker” series regarding the alarming activities of insurrectionists and other convicted criminals after they were pardoned by Donald Trump. Wilson has more than a decade of experience covering the U.S. radical right, publishing the Radical Reports newsletter.