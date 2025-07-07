Counterpoint July 7, 2025 July 7, 2025Dr. Adam W. Gaffney and Bruce Lesley: Trump-GOP Budget: 17 Million Americans Lose Health Insurance; 51,000 Preventable Deaths Expected AnnuallyChris Lehmann: ICE Budget Spikes 365%: Evidence of Trump Move to Impose Repressive Police StateTeddy Wilson: Trump Pardoned-Indicted Jan. 6 Insurrectionist Hired as Counselor to DOJ’s ‘Weaponization Working Group’Maggie Mitchell Salem: After Federal Budget Slashed, Connecticut Agency Serving Refugees Forced to Adopt New MissionSubscribe to our Weekly Summary