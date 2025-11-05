‘Americans Who Tell the Truth’ Portraiture Project Aims to Inspire Courageous Citizenship

Interview with artist and activist Robert Shetterly, creator of the ‘Americans Who Tell the Truth’ project, conducted by Melinda Tuhus

Robert Shetterly was one of thousands of young Americans in the late 1960s and 1970s who moved back to the land, becoming self-sufficient, building a home, raising food and living off the grid. He lived in Maine and supported himself through a variety of jobs, while teaching himself to paint.

Eventually Shetterly was able to make a living as a commercial artist. But almost 25 years ago, he painted a portrait of Walt Whitman to express his outrage about the US government’s invasion of Iraq. That set him on a course to create an ever-growing gallery of portraits called ‘Americans Who Tell the Truth,’ to inspire what he calls courageous citizenship.

The project, which channels the “power of art to illuminate the ongoing struggle to realize America’s democratic ideals,” offers a variety of ways to engage with its portraits through exhibits and educational programs. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Shetterly about his personal development as a portrait painter and discusses his goal of inspiring courageous citizenship.

For more information, visit americanswhotellthetruth.org.

See more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page. For periodic updates on the Trump authoritarian playbook, subscribe here to our Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine Substack newsletter to get updates to our “Hey AmeriKKKa, It’s Not Normal” compilation.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform.

Or subscribe to our Between The Lines and Counterpoint Weekly Summary.