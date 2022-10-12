Amid Climate Change Temperature Rise, Farm Workers Union Fights for Safety Regulations

California Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed into law Assembly Bill 2183, making it easier for the state’s farmworkers to vote in union elections. The law allows them to vote by mail instead of at election sites which are often on growers’ property.

A smaller union of farmworkers in Washington state, Familias Unidas por la Justicia, or Families United for Justice, has been organizing for the past nine years. Five hundred workers, all Mexican indigenous immigrants, borrowed successful strategies from the United Farmworkers union in California and carried out a strike and a 3.5-year boycott against the agribusiness company Driscoll’s. The strike and boycott ended in a 2016 vote by workers to unionize, making it the first newly formed farmworkers union in 30 years.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Edgar Franks, political director of Familias Unidas union, who talks about how the Washington state law known as the Little Norris-LaGuardia Act permitted non-union workers to organize and eventually gain recognition. He also discusses current health and safety issues for farmworkers with the steep rise of dangerous temperatures in the field caused by climate change.

For more information, visit Familias Unidas por la Justicia farmworkers union at familiasunidasjusticia.com and on Facebook at Facebook.com/FamiliasUnidas. Visit the National Farmworkers Ministry at nfwm.org/farm-workers/farmworker-partners/familias-unidas-por-la-justicia/.