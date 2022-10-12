This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 12, 2022

• Widespread flooding across West Africa, including Nigeria and its neighbors Niger, Chad and Cameroon, has led over a half million people to flee their homes — and endangered critical rice harvests. In the weeks before the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, the deluge has provoked renewed focus on committing international funds to address the damage caused by climate change in African communities.

(“Floods Devastate West Africa,” Foreign Policy, Sept. 28, 2022; “Why Africa Wants $1.3 Trillion Dollars in Climate Financing,” allAfrica, Oct. 4, 2022)

• The real estate company run by Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jarred Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million dollar fine in a case brought by the state of Maryland. Kushner Companies also agreed to reimburse tens of thousands of tenants who lived in apartment complexes once owned by the real estate company.

(“Kushner Company Agrees to Pay At Least $3.25 Million to Settle Claims of Shoddy Apartments,” ProPublica, Sept. 28, 2022)

• The outcome of midterm elections often rests with a motivated base of activists. Four years ago, there was a backlash against President Donald Trump. Now Democrats hope a backlash against the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling overturning Roe v. Wade federal protections for abortion, will motivate voters to go to the polls this November. One key to electoral success may be identifying frustrated Democrats in rural and red districts.

(“Can the Democrats Win Back Rural Voters?” American Prospect, Sept. 27, 2022)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.