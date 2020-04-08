For more than ten years, a Canadian company now called TC Energy, formerly TransCanada, has been trying to build the Keystone XL pipeline to bring polluting and super-high carbon tar sands oil from Alberta, Canada, across the U.S. border to Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska to existing infrastructure for refining and export from the U.S. Gulf Coast. The pipeline has been fought every step of the way by indigenous tribal nations, ranchers, and climate activists from around the country.

President Barack Obama killed the project in 2015, but it was resurrected as one of Donald Trump’s first acts in office. Now TC Energy plans to move forward with construction, even though the company still lacks some necessary permits and easements from Nebraska landowners. On March 31, the government of Alberta provided $7.5 billion to TC Energy to expedite the building of the pipeline. Opponents are calling for an immediate halt to construction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Faith Spotted Eagle, a member of the Ihanktonwan Oceti Sakowin or the Yankton Dakota nation, and a leader of the Brave Heart Society. Here, she describes her people’s centuries-long fight against exploitation and violence, of which she says the Keystone XL pipeline project is just the latest chapter.

For more information about the Promise to Protect Campaign Against the KXL Pipeline, visit nokxlpromise.org.