Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Lawsuit Seeks to Free At-Risk Immigrant Inmates from Massachusetts Prison

The outbreak of the coronavirus in a Ohio prison is thus far the most serious hotspot in the U.S., surpassing the numbers of those infected at a meat-packing plant in South Dakota. There have also been smaller outbreaks at many other prisons and in immigration detention centers. Those incarcerated, their families, immigrants’ rights groups and legal advocacy organizations around the country have demanded the release of those who can’t practice social distancing or the preventive hygiene required to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The conditions in which more than two million prisoners across the U.S. are held, also affect employees inside these facilities, including medical staff and corrections officers.

On March 27th, the Workers and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic at Yale University Law School and Lawyers for Civil Rights, filed a class action lawsuit calling for the release of all immigrants held at the Bristol County House of Correction in eastern Massachusetts. This was the first legal action of its kind, as other lawsuits have focused on releasing specific individuals or specific groups of at-risk inmates. The Bristol County facility houses sentenced individuals, those held in pre-trial detention, and immigrants being held on civil violations.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Aseem Mehta, a third-year student at Yale Law School and an intern with the Workers and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic, who discusses the strategy behind the lawsuit.