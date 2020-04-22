In Post-Pandemic Economy, Labor Unions Will Face Both Dangers and Opportunities

As the country looks toward the post-pandemic future, it’s clear that the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus will be one of the most difficult challenges to overcome, second only to the deadly public health crisis itself. Businesses large and small will struggle to survive in an uncertain future – with literally millions of unemployed workers unsure if they’ll be able to return to their former jobs.

Given that it may take months or years for the economy to rebound, workers across the U.S. will likely face massive layoffs and calls by employers for wage and salary reductions. Public employees will confront major cutbacks in state budgets, where historic losses in revenue will prompt many politicians to demand harsh austerity measures.

Frontline healthcare, food production, transit and delivery workers, who just months ago were dismissed by conservative politicians and commentators as disposable and undeserving of a living wage, are now celebrated as essential to our economy and recognized as heroes! Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Alexandra Bradbury, Editor and Co-director of Labor Notes magazine, who assesses what the future may hold for workers and labor unions in the post-coronavirus economy.

