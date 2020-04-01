Amid COVID-19 Pandemic U.S. Economic Sanctions on Iran, Venezuela a “Crime Against Humanity”

Interview with Alfred de Zayas, Prof of law at the Geneva School of Diplomacy, Former first UN independent expert for the Promotion of a Democratic and Equitable International Order, by Melinda Tuhus

In the midst of the global pandemic of Covid-19, the residents of some nations that have been under U.S. economic sanctions face even steeper odds of weathering the crisis, as their health systems have been severely impacted by lack of access to medicines and life-saving supplies. This was true of Iraq all through the 1990s and is the case today in Venezuela, Iran and Syria. Cuba, despite President Trump’s re-imposition of some of the sanctions lifted by President Barack Obama, has developed over recent decades a strong health sector to the point that the island nation now exports medical personnel to countries struggling with the pandemic, and is developing medicines that may prove the best defense against this coronavirus.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Alfred de Zayas, Professor of law at the Geneva School of Diplomacy. From 2012-2018 he served as the first UN independent expert for the Promotion of a Democratic and Equitable International Order. He says sanctions imposed by one country on another are illegal under international law, unless approved by the U.N. In late 2017 he visited Venezuela, investigating the impact of U.S. and international sanctions on the population.

Here Professor de Zayas explains why he believes that continued U.S. sanctions imposed now amid the coronavirus pandemic constitutes a “crime against humanity.”