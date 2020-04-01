Coronavirus Pandemic Exposes Gaping Holes in U.S. Social Safety Net That Must Be Overhauled & Improved

As 30 states across the U.S. have issued stay-at-home directives to enforce social distancing practices to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the economy has come to a screeching halt. While Congress passed a $2 trillion rescue package, that aid will only provide inadequate and temporary relief for working families, many who were already living close to the edge when the pandemic struck. Congress has already recognized that it must quickly provide additional assistance to bridge the gap.

But the targeted assistance won’t benefit the nation’s millions of undocumented workers who produce our food, provide health care and assist the sick and elderly. Amazon, Instacart and Whole Foods workers concerned about their own safety in the midst of this deadly virus have organized protests and strikes to demand improved workplace safety and benefits including hazard and sick pay.

At the same time, the pandemic has exposed the gaping holes in our nation’s social safety net and the widening gap between the rich and poor. President Trump has used his megaphone to scapegoat immigrants, the Chinese and others he blames for his own failures of leadership. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Rev. Jim Wallis, an author, preacher, justice advocate and founder of Sojourners magazine, who reminds us of the working men and women in our nation who are bearing the heaviest burden during this public health emergency.

