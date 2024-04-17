Arizona Supreme Court Imposes Oppressive 160-Year-Old Abortion Ban

On April 9, Arizona’s state Supreme Court handed down a ruling that dredged up and imposed an 1864 law banning abortion in almost all cases, making abortion a felony punishable by two to five years in prison for anyone who performs one or helps a woman obtain one. The 160-year-old law that was enacted 50 years before Arizona gained statehood outlaws abortion from the moment of conception, but includes an exception to save the life of the mother.

The Arizona ruling came just two days after former President Donald Trump said states should make their own decisions about regulating abortion, in an attempt to justify his central role in the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade, eliminating federal constitutional protection for access to abortion.

One day after the Arizona Supreme Court reinstated the 1864 abortion ban, the state’s Republican legislators blocked multiple attempts by Democrats to repeal the law. But Arizona voters will likely have the final say, as abortion rights advocates have gathered more than 500,000 signatures to put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would protect abortion until fetal viability, at around 22 to 24 weeks. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Katie Herchenroeder, a fellow at Mother Jones magazine who discusses how Arizona’s imposition of the 1864 abortion law will impact the lives of people and health care providers in the state, and the national political debate ahead of this November’s presidential election.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Katie Herchenroeder (28:08). More articles and opinion pieces are found in the Related Links section of this page.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Castro, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Tunein+ Alexa, Castbox, Overcast, Podfriend, RSS Feed.

Or subscribe to our Between The Lines and Counterpoint Weekly Summary.