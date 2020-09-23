As Climate-Driven Wildfires Ravage California, Gov. Newsom Pressured to Ban Fossil Fuel Fracking

Thus far in this early stage of the fire season, five times more acres in California have burned compared to last year’s very destructive fires. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, talking with the press amid smoldering ruins, declared, “This is a climate damn-emergency.” But activists and experts in California point out that Newsom’s administration has been fanning the flames of the climate crisis. On Sept. 21, the Center for Biological Diversity notified Newsom of its intent to file a lawsuit to halt illegal permitting of oil and gas wells in California, whose emissions are a major contributor to heating of the atmosphere and to dangerous ground-level pollution.

In a letter to the governor, the group says issuing such permits causes unacceptable climate and health harms and that the permits are being issued illegally, without the review required under California’s Environmental Quality Act.

The number of permits given to fossil fuel companies was recently investigated by Consumer Watchdog and the FracTracker Alliance. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Liza Tucker, consumer advocate with Consumer Watchdog about what they found. She says she’d like to see Newsom ban fracking like Gov. Andrew Cuomo did in New York in December 2014. However, New York had no fracking operations underway when Cuomo issued his executive order banning fracking in the state, later made permanent by the state legislature.

For more information on Consumer Watchdog, visit consumerwatchdog.org.

For Frac Tracker, visit fractracker.org