Trump Regime Signals it May Try to Provoke Pre-Election Conflict with Iran

Just weeks before the U.S. presidential election, Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a range of new unilateral sanctions and restrictions against Iranian officials and entities on September 21st. This came after The Trump administration’s attempt to re-impose UN sanctions against Iran, which had been lifted under the Iran nuclear deal, failed to gain support from members of the UN Security Council. Nations on the Security Council rejected the sanctions because the Trump regime pulled out of the international nuclear agreement with Tehran in May 2018, and no longer has any legal authority to trigger those snapback sanctions.

The president’s executive order put in place a new arms embargo on Iran to replace a U.N. ban set to expire in October. Trump’s move to increase economic pressure on Iran has increased tensions, and risks military confrontation in the final days of the November election campaign.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Trita Parsi, co-founder and executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. Here he talks about growing concern that the Trump regime may be trying to provoke a dangerous military confrontation with Iran in order to gain partisan advantage in the November election.