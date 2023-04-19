Between The Lines – April 19, 2023 – Full Show

Between The Lines – April 19, 2023 – Full ShowListen to the full show here April 19, 2023Pema Levy: Texas Judge’s Ruling Banning Widely Used Abortion Drug Based on Ideology, Not ScienceApril Merleaux: Amid the Deepening Climate Crisis, Banks Invested Staggering $673 Billion in Fossil Fuel Projects in 2022Rylee Haught: Climate Defiance Activists Plan Blockade of White House Correspondents Dinner April 29thBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 19, 2023Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary