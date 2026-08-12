Between The Lines – Aug. 12, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Aug. 12, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here August 12, 2026Jennifer Loewenstein: Trump Flounders as Iran Takes Initiative in His Reckless and Destabilizing WarBranko Marcetic: Progressive Democrats’ Primary Election Wins Stoke Corporate Democrat BacklashJoshua Rovner: Opposition to U.S. Youth Life Without Parole Sentences Drives Campaign for ReformBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug. 12, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary