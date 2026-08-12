This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug. 12, 2026

After the U.S. and Israel launched an unprovoked attack on Iran on Feb. 28th, Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz blocking 20% of the world’s oil tankers from making deliveries. Experts warned that oil prices could hit $150 or $200 a barrel within a few weeks. But nearly five months later, oil prices have scarcely surpassed $100, even as countries around the world have been forced to dip into their oil reserves.

(“The Great Chinese Oil Mystery,” Atlantic, July 29, 2026)

After decades of drought, climate change has brought extreme rains and recharged water reservoirs in Africa’s Sahel region, a semi-arid strip below the Sahara Desert. For the first time in many years farmers in the Sahel have sufficient water to irrigate crops and plant trees.

(“After Decades of Drought, Water is Rising in the African Sahel,” Yale e-360, July 23, 2026)

While the nation is focused on key federal House and Senate elections this November, Democrats are optimistic they could flip several Republican-held legislative chambers and break GOP supermajorities in states across the country this November. Stateline News reports that since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in 2025, Democrats have won a dozen seats in special elections in 11 states, and flipped another 18 seats in last year’s New Jersey and Virginia elections.

(“Democrats Have a Shot at Flipping State Legislatures Across the Country,” Sateline, July 16, 2026)